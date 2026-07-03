Special Island Council meeting, Thursday, July 9th at the Pricess Juliana Sports Field

The Acting Island Governor of the Public Entity Saba hereby cares to inform the public that there will be a special Island Council meeting on Thursday, July 9th, 2026 at 3:00 pm at the Princess Juliana Sports Field.

You may also view the public meeting on the Saba Government YouTube page.

The agenda is as follows:

1. Opening

2. Speech by Representatives of the Island Council

3. Speech by Representative of the Executive Council

4. Passing Governor’s chain

5. Reading of the Royal Decree

6. Adress by Acting Kingdom Representative

7. Administration and signing of the Oath

8. Receiving Governor’s chain

9. Speech by Island Governor

10. Words of thanks

11. Closing

Sincerely,

The Acting Island Governor

S.A. Nicholson