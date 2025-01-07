SCF’s ReLeaf Saba Project Transitions to the Public Entity’s Reforestation Project

With the conclusion of the Saba Conservation Foundation’s (SCF) ReLeaf Saba reforestation project, the responsibility for monitoring and maintaining the out-planted trees and those in its tree nursery has been transitioned to the Public Entity’s reforestation project.

This step ensures the trees’ survival and extends the impact of SCF’s efforts. These trees will be vital in enhancing Saba’s biodiversity, supporting land restoration efforts, and increasing the island’s resilience to climate change.

To facilitate a seamless transition, the management teams from both projects collaborated to transfer trees and all relevant data needed for continued monitoring and maintenance. Throughout the ReLeaf Saba project, more than 1,500 trees were outplanted across six different sites. These trees have been meticulously recorded in a database, which will aid the Public Entity’s team in their ongoing efforts. The trees will be monitored for another year to ensure their establishment in Saba’s natural environment and their ability to thrive independently.

Additionally, saplings that remained in SCF’s tree nursery and had not yet been outplanted were also handed over to the Public Entity’s reforestation project. Over 300 saplings and other plant species were transferred to the new nursery site managed by the Public Entity’s reforestation team. These saplings will eventually be used for outplanting, and in the interim, they will be cared for at their new home—a second nursery site located at the hydroponics farm project in Rendezvous.

The ReLeaf Saba project, launched in April 2023, was a collaborative effort with St. Eustatius National Parks Foundation (STENAPA) as part of their reforestation project. Funded by the European Union’s RESEMBID program (Resilience, Sustainable Energy, and Marine Biodiversity) and implemented by Expertise France, the initiative has significantly contributed to the enhancement of Saba’s national park. It has also bolstered the Public Entity’s ability to address the needs of Saba’s terrestrial and marine environments through reforestation. These efforts have improved ecosystem services, enriched biodiversity, and strengthened the island’s economic resilience.

PES