Saba’s school boards’ members resign after education inspection

All the members of Saba’s two school boards have resigned following a visit by Dutch government education inspectors April 9-16, according to statement issued by Saba’s Executive Council on Monday.
This comes about four months after eleven staff members of Sacred Heart School (SHS) and Saba Comprehensive School (SCS) were laid off because of the schools’ financial constraints.
The lay-offs occurred several weeks before Christmas and were criticised at the time by Island Council Members Rolando Wilson, Elsa Peterson and Vito Charles. The three elected officials said they had a meeting with Saba Foundation for Catholic Education SKOS and Saba Educational Foundation (SEF) last August and the two boards gave “no signals of the financial challenges.”
Anton Hermans, Executive Director for both SKOS and SEF, resigned about a month after the lay-offs, around the same time that the Dutch government stepped in to “closely monitor the financial situation” at SHS in 2024. Now the entire SKOS and SEF boards have followed Her-mans and tendered their resignations, which came after they had a confidential meeting with the four education inspectors on April 15.
“While this news may be concerning the continuity of education, we are actively liaising with the [Dutch Ed.] Ministry of Education to seek urgent support,” the Executive Council said in its statement.
The Executive Council said it has received the general findings of the inspection, which covered the areas of quality of education, school board management and financial administration.
“The general findings revealed a decline in the quality of education in primary school education since November 2022, when the school received a basic level of quality,” the Executive Council said. “[We] will be engaging with the Ministry of [Education, Culture and Science] and the Inspectorate to initiate discussions on improving education quality on Saba and preventing further decline. This will be in close cooperation with the school, where an improvement plan is already in place.”
The inspection report will undergo a review process and the first draft is ex
pected in 6-8 weeks. The schools will have a chance to respond before the final version is submitted to the Dutch Ministry of Education, Culture and Science. `As the financial administrative investigation is still ongoing, the Executive Council is closely monitoring the situation and remains in contact with relevant authorities to provide necessary support. We will continue to keep the public informed as more information becomes available,” the Executive Council said. The schools’ money problems were first mentioned in a joint statement by SKOS and SEF at the end of November 2023.
“Regrettably, unforeseen financial difficulties have emerged, necessitating a reevaluation of staffing needs and expenditure. This challenge primarily stems from the higher-than-expected cost associated with the new primary school building, the number of staff members employed, higher operation cost, as well as less income projected for 2024,” the joint statement read.
The Dutch Ministry of Education, Culture and Science and the Netherlands’ study financing implementation agency DUO said in January that it would “closely monitor the financial situation at SHS in 2024.”
This higher supervision is part of an agreement between the ministry, DUO and the local school board, which also involves “an advance payment for the year 2024, which will be utilised to ensure salaries can be paid as well as to rebuild the school’s reserves,” according to a press release at the time.
Despite this advance payment, the release also reported that an undisclosed number of staff contracts will not be renewed after July to “ensure long-term financial stability and maintain a healthy fiscal operation at both schools.” Additionally, Hermans’ old position will not be filled “taking into consideration the financial challenges.” Hermans gave no indication that his departure had anything to do with financial mismanagement, instead saying that his resignation was “due to a career change in alignment with personal goals.”
The Daily Herald.