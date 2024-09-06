Sabans oppose historical park becoming playground

September 6, 2024 1 Comment

Residents of Saba supported Thursday’s dem­onstration in protest of recently announced plans to transition the historical Queen Wilhelmina Park into a playground.

From left: Dave Levenstone hands the petition to Governor Johnson.

Community Activist Dave Levenstone initiated this protest, stating that the peti­tion and demonstration were in objection to placing more playground equipment on the grounds, as well as a call to government for consulta­tion on the upgrading of the park, while keeping its cul­tural heritage.

More than 60 residents showed up at the park to sign the petition. Thereaf­ter a smaller group of the protestors walked from the park to the Government Ad­ministration Building, where they presented the signed petition to Governor Jona­than Johnson, who invited the group inside for further discussions.

A cross-section of the residents who showed up to sign the petition.

The Daily Herald.

"BES summit" on Bonaire

One comment

  1. René Caderius van Veen
    September 6, 2024 at 5:23 am

    Perfect! I would have liked to sign that petition also.
    Especially on this moment where more attention is becoming paid to cultural heritage this playground plan is unacceptable.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Powered by WordPress | Designed by Saba News team
© Copyright 2024, All Rights Reserved

Saba News