Sabans oppose historical park becoming playground

Residents of Saba supported Thursday’s demonstration in protest of recently announced plans to transition the historical Queen Wilhelmina Park into a playground.
Community Activist Dave Levenstone initiated this protest, stating that the petition and demonstration were in objection to placing more playground equipment on the grounds, as well as a call to government for consultation on the upgrading of the park, while keeping its cultural heritage.
More than 60 residents showed up at the park to sign the petition. Thereafter a smaller group of the protestors walked from the park to the Government Administration Building, where they presented the signed petition to Governor Jonathan Johnson, who invited the group inside for further discussions.
The Daily Herald.
Perfect! I would have liked to sign that petition also.
Especially on this moment where more attention is becoming paid to cultural heritage this playground plan is unacceptable.