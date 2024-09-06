Sabans oppose historical park becoming playground

Residents of Saba supported Thursday’s dem­onstration in protest of recently announced plans to transition the historical Queen Wilhelmina Park into a playground.

Community Activist Dave Levenstone initiated this protest, stating that the peti­tion and demonstration were in objection to placing more playground equipment on the grounds, as well as a call to government for consulta­tion on the upgrading of the park, while keeping its cul­tural heritage.

More than 60 residents showed up at the park to sign the petition. Thereaf­ter a smaller group of the protestors walked from the park to the Government Ad­ministration Building, where they presented the signed petition to Governor Jona­than Johnson, who invited the group inside for further discussions.

The Daily Herald.