Saba Triathlon 2025 … where even the Swim is Uphill..

Registration for the 2024 Saba Triathlon is here!
Join us on Saba in January for our annual race: An 800m Caribbean Sea swim, a very hilly 7km bike with 600+ meters of elevation gain, and a 7km trail run through Saba’s National Park. The Saba Triathlon, where even the swim is uphill!
:
Only want to partake in the running section and can’t find a team? Choose the trail run option in the sign-up form!
REGISTRATION LINK:
https://www.webscorer.com/register?raceid=344776
COSTS:
– $40.00 for individuals
– $75.00 per team (consisting of 3 persons)
– $60.00 per team (consisting of 2 persons)
– $25.00 for individuals (only trail run)
– Youth (under 18) are free
$25 for bike rental (including mandatory helmet)
INCLUDED:
-Pre-race dinner / Safety Briefing on Friday May 17th at Chez Bubba Bistro
-Brunch after the race
-Saba Triathlon ’24 T-shirt
-Customized finishing medal
-Goodie bag
-Snacks and drinks along the race
-Transportation to the start of the race, and back to hotel after the race
-Great prizes for the winners