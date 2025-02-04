Saba Triathlon 2025 … where even the Swim is Uphill..

Registration for the 2024 Saba Triathlon is here!

Join us on Saba in January for our annual race: An 800m Caribbean Sea swim, a very hilly 7km bike with 600+ meters of elevation gain, and a 7km trail run through Saba’s National Park. The Saba Triathlon, where even the swim is uphill!

Only want to partake in the running section and can’t find a team? Choose the trail run option in the sign-up form!

REGISTRATION LINK:

https://www.webscorer.com/register?raceid=344776

COSTS:

– $40.00 for individuals

– $75.00 per team (consisting of 3 persons)

– $60.00 per team (consisting of 2 persons)

– $25.00 for individuals (only trail run)

– Youth (under 18) are free

$25 for bike rental (including mandatory helmet)

INCLUDED:

-Pre-race dinner / Safety Briefing on Friday May 17th at Chez Bubba Bistro

-Brunch after the race

-Saba Triathlon ’24 T-shirt

-Customized finishing medal

-Goodie bag

-Snacks and drinks along the race

-Transportation to the start of the race, and back to hotel after the race

-Great prizes for the winners

