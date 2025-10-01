Saba Tourist Bureau to Host Social Media Training for Tourism Partners and the Public

The Saba Tourist Bureau will host a special social media training session with Diederik Kemmerling—entrepreneur, investor, and digital strategist—on Monday, October 13, 2025, at the Eugenius Center.

Kemmerling is the founder of The Lab Digital Marketing Agency, operating across Aruba, Curaçao, and Colombia, and currently serves as President of the Aruba Chamber of Commerce. He has led innovative campaigns in collaboration with Google and Meta, and invests in hospitality and real estate ventures, including the Landmark Boutique Hotel in Medellín. His work focuses on elevating Caribbean business potential through strategy, technology, and cross-border collaboration.

Training Topic: From Posts to Profits: Making Social Media Work for Your Island Business

Attendees will learn practical skills, including:

How to plan a content calendar around seasons, events, and services

What to post, how often, and how to stay consistent

Tips for creating professional content with beginner-friendly tools

How to track performance and make improvements

When and how to invest in ads effectively

Event Details

Public Session

Date: Monday, October 13, 2025

Monday, October 13, 2025 Time: 5:45 PM – 7:15 PM

5:45 PM – 7:15 PM Location: Eugenius Center

Eugenius Center Who should attend: Community members and local businesses seeking to strengthen their digital presence

Community members and local businesses seeking to strengthen their digital presence Cost: Free

Tourism & Hospitality Partners Session

Date: Monday, October 13, 2025

Monday, October 13, 2025 Time: 10:00 AM

10:00 AM Location: Eugenius Center

The public session is open to everyone interested in strengthening their digital presence and growing their business through social media. The Saba Tourist Bureau’s goal is to equip Saba’s community, businesses, and tourism partners with practical, immediately applicable skills.

The Saba Tourist Bureau encourages everyone to join this valuable training opportunity and gain insights from one of the Caribbean’s leading digital marketing experts.

For more information, please contact:

Tori Carter

Saba Tourist Bureau

Email: tori.carter@sabagov.nl