Saba Students Arrive in NL for Higher Education

Sunday, August 3, a group of Saban students arrived in the Netherlands to begin their higher education journey.

Over the past several weeks, these students have participated in the Off the Rock Student Support Program, a series of workshops organized by the Department of Community Development and Culture. They also benefited from specialized masterclasses facilitated by TuranGoeloe, focusing on social-emotional development and essential life skills to help ease the transition to life in the Netherlands.

TuranGoeloe will continue to provide ongoing guidance and mentorship to the students in close collaboration with the Department, supporting them as they adjust to a new environment and academic life.

For students traveling independently of the guided group, peer support has been arranged through connections with Saban students already living and studying in the Netherlands.

We extend our best wishes and encouragement to all students heading abroad this academic year, whether to the Netherlands, the region, or beyond. Your community stands behind you, and we wish you every success in your studies and personal growth.

Office of Communication and Public Relations (CPR).