Saba, Sint Maarten, Sint Eustatius Unite for Inaugural SSS School Games

Saba, Sint Maarten, Sint Eustatius: The islands of Saba, Sint Maarten, and Sint Eustatius are thrilled to announce the launch of the inaugural SSS School Games, aimed at fostering youth engagement in sports and promoting social interaction among students across the three islands. The SSS School Games will feature a series of events, each hosted by one of the participating islands. The initiative underscores the commitment of these communities to prioritize the holistic development of their youth through sports and social engagement.

The three-part event will kick off on April 21st, 2024, with Sint Eustatius hosting the volleyball tournament for secondary school girls. On May 12th, 2024, Saba will take the helm, organizing the netball competition for primary school girls. The series will culminate on May 26th, 2024, with Sint Maarten hosting the 3×3 basketball tournament for primary school boys. In addition to the sporting competitions, each event will feature a social component, providing participants with opportunities to interact and forge new friendships across the islands. These interactions are integral to promoting camaraderie and fostering a sense of unity among the youth of Saba, Sint Maarten, and Sint Eustatius.

The SSS School Games represent a collaborative effort among the islands to encourage physical activity from an early age and instill values of teamwork, sportsmanship, and friendship. By providing platforms for youth to showcase their talents and interact with peers from neighboring islands, the initiative aims to create lasting bonds and promote a culture of inclusivity and mutual respect.

Looking ahead, the organizers of the SSS School Games envision further development of the initiative, with plans to incorporate additional sports and extend the events beyond single-day competitions. By expanding the scope of the SSS School Games, we aim to provide even greater opportunities for youth engagement, skill development, and community building in the years to come.

The organizing committees of Saba, Sint Maarten, and Sint Eustatius extend their gratitude to all sponsors, volunteers, and supporters who have contributed to the realization of the SSS School Games. Together, they are laying the foundation for a brighter, healthier future for the youth of the Caribbean.

GIS