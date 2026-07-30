Saba Electric Customers to Receive Temporary Tariff Relief Through 2026

Saba Electric Company (SEC) and the Public Entity of Saba (PES) have announced a temporary measure that will keep electricity costs stable for all customers through the end of 2026. Although the Authority for Consumers and Markets (ACM) recently approved a higher maximum variable distribution tariff of USD 0.5465 per kWh, SEC customers will continue paying the current rate of USD 0.4792 per kWh.

According to the notice, “the ACM‑approved maximum variable distribution tariff has been set at USD 0.5465 per kWh, compared to the current tariff of USD 0.4792 per kWh.” This increase is driven largely by rising international fuel prices linked to ongoing geopolitical tensions.

To prevent a sudden financial burden on households and businesses, SEC and PES have agreed on a one‑time relief package. PES will subsidize roughly half of the cost required to maintain the current tariff, while SEC will cover the remaining portion through an exceptional support measure approved by its Supervisory and Management Boards.

The company emphasized that without Saba’s existing solar energy systems, the ACM‑approved tariff would have been significantly higher. These renewable investments continue to reduce fuel dependence and soften the impact of global price fluctuations. SEC also confirmed that preparations are underway for the Phase 3 Solar Park Project, expected to further stabilize future electricity costs.

Bills reflecting the continued tariff will be issued in early August for customers in The Bottom and St. John’s, and in the third week of August for Windwardside and Hell’s Gate.

SEC described the relief as a socially responsible, temporary measure implemented under exceptional circumstances, noting that fuel prices remain volatile and will influence tariff decisions for 2027 and beyond.