Saba attended “Week of Crisis Management” in The Hague

From the 21st to the 24th of May, the third edition of the ‘Week of Crisis Management Caribbean parts of the Kingdom’ was held in The Hague, and was attended by Saba representatives: Bram Streppel, Island Secretary, Walle Bos, Head of Public Order and Safety, and Berry van de Ven, Advisor Crisis Management.

The week was organized by the Ministry of the Interior and Kingdom Relations and the Ministry of Justice and Security. Other representatives of crisis organizations from Aruba, Bonaire, Curaçao, Sint Maarten, and St. Eustatius, staff from various ministries and chain partners such as the National Operational Coordination Centre (LOCC) and Urban Search and Rescue Team (USAR.NL) were also present.

The conference provided a platform for discussing effective crisis management strategies and enhancing inter-island and international cooperation, featuring a dilemma exercise and a series of presentations and discussions focused on improving crisis preparedness. Highlighting the importance of preparation, attendees also visited the LOCC and the Royal Netherlands Meteorological Institute (KNMI).

Bos emphasized the importance of the interactions during the conference, stating, “It was valuable to connect with colleagues who, in times of crisis, are available to support our work on Saba. During our visit to the KNMI, we met the people who advised and warned us about impending hurricanes and extreme weather. It’s useful to have gained greater insight into how they operate and their considerations in communicating warnings to us.”

The ‘Week of Crisis Management’ serves as a crucial event for strengthening ties and fostering collaboration among the various entities involved in crisis management within the Kingdom. The participants collectively recognized the importance of shared knowledge and the exploration of opportunities for cooperation, with PES maintaining its focus on crisis management capabilities.

GIS

