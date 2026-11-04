Saba approves 2027 – 2031 .budget and establishes independent Audit Chamber

The Island Council of Saba has unanimously approved the Island Ordinance Audit Chamber Saba and adopted the Multi-Annual Budget 2027-2031, following two days of discussions on gov­ernment performance, public finances, infrastructure and essential services.

The decisions followed a Central Committee meeting on October 26 and an Island Council meeting on Octo­ber 28, during which Council Members questioned the Ex­ecutive Council on progress under the Governing Execu­tion Plan and the island’s fi­nancial and development pri­orities.

At the Central Committee meeting, chaired by Island Council Member Elsa Peter­son, the Executive Council presented updates on com­pleted initiatives, ongoing projects and implementation challenges.

Progress included the first phase of the Giles Quarter Road project, affordable housing initiatives, funding for seven owner-occupied homes in The Range and the expansion of the hydroponics farm. Work continues on the Black Rocks Harbor Project, the tender policy and the Eco­nomic Development Strategic Plan. However, several initia­tives are expected to extend into 2027 because of organisa­tional capacity constraints. The proposed Multi-Annual Budget 2027-2031 provides approximately US $37.1 mil­lion for 2027. The Financial Supervision Board CFT con­firmed that the budget is bal­anced for 2027 through 2030 and provisionally meets the central budgetary require­ments under the Public Fi­nances BES Act FinBES leg­islation.

During the review, Council Member Vito Charles raised questions about government vacancies and projected tour­ism tax revenue, prompting further discussion on staffing capacity and revenue collec­tion.

At the October 28 Island Council meeting, chaired by Island Governor Jocelyn Lev­enstone, members examined a range of issues affecting residents, including transpor­tation expenses, the cost of living, housing, infrastructure, water security, childcare and government accountability.

The affordability and re­liability of transportation emerged as a major concern. Council Member Julio Ev­ery called for an assessment of temporary financial relief for residents facing high air and sea travel expenses while efforts continue to secure a structural Public Service Ob­ligation (PSO).

Charles also raised the possi­bility of reducing airport taxes for residents and improving ferry reliability. The Executive Council reaffirmed its com­mitment to securing a com­prehensive PSO for air and sea transportation, but con­firmed that no interim subsidy arrangement had been devel­oped or financially assessed.

A new tender process for the ferry PSO will be required in 2027, with an update on structural funding expected in the second quarter. Ferry accountability and passenger safety were also discussed, following concerns raised by Council Member Saskia Mat­thew about the current opera­tor’s performance.

The cost of living was anoth­er key issue, particularly with the electricity subsidy sched­uled to expire at the end of 2026. The Executive Council outlined ongoing efforts to se­cure additional support from the Netherlands. A planned solar park expansion in early 2028 is expected to increase renewable energy production to approximately 90%.

Peterson raised concerns about road safety, traffic management and the future operation of Black Rocks Harbor, including staff­ing, maintenance costs and management arrangements. Members also discussed housing accessibility, parking and the need for improved public transportation.

The Executive Council confirmed that a request for a mobility expert had been submitted. Road improve­ments between the Arawak Hotel and the Trail Shop are scheduled to begin in No­vember 2026.

Water security and long­term planning were also dis­cussed, with Council Mem­bers calling for measures to prevent a repeat of previous shortages. The Executive Council outlined plans to increase water production, including an additional de­salination unit expected in January 2027.

Childcare discussions fo­cused on staffing shortages, waiting lists and support for children with special needs. The proposed budget in­cludes an additional US $535,000 for childcare ser­vices, while construction of a new facility is expected to begin in the second half of 2027.

Members also raised ques­tions about transparency in government subsidies and how funding recipients are evaluated. Other matters in­cluded support for cultural and heritage organisations, enforcement capacity and oversight of public expendi­ture.

Following the deliberations, the Island Council approved the Island Ordinance Audit Chamber Saba, establish­ing the legal framework for an independent body tasked with examining the effective­ness, efficiency and lawful use of public funds.

The Audit Chamber is in­tended to strengthen trans­parency, accountability and good governance through independent findings and recommendations to assist the Island Council in its over­sight responsibilities.

The Multi-Annual Bud­get 2027-2031 was also ap­proved, with four votes in favour and none against.

In addition, the Council approved the appointment of a second Acting Island Registrar to ensure continu­ity within the Office of the Island Registrar.

In closing, Levenstone thanked the Executive Coun­cil and Island Council mem­bers for their respectful and constructive exchanges, de­scribing the deliberations as a demonstration of democ­racy in practice.

The Daily Herald.