Saba approves 2027 – 2031 .budget and establishes independent Audit Chamber

The Island Council of Saba has unanimously approved the Island Ordinance Audit Chamber Saba and adopted the Multi-Annual Budget 2027-2031, following two days of discussions on government performance, public finances, infrastructure and essential services.
The decisions followed a Central Committee meeting on October 26 and an Island Council meeting on October 28, during which Council Members questioned the Executive Council on progress under the Governing Execution Plan and the island’s financial and development priorities.
At the Central Committee meeting, chaired by Island Council Member Elsa Peterson, the Executive Council presented updates on completed initiatives, ongoing projects and implementation challenges.
Progress included the first phase of the Giles Quarter Road project, affordable housing initiatives, funding for seven owner-occupied homes in The Range and the expansion of the hydroponics farm. Work continues on the Black Rocks Harbor Project, the tender policy and the Economic Development Strategic Plan. However, several initiatives are expected to extend into 2027 because of organisational capacity constraints. The proposed Multi-Annual Budget 2027-2031 provides approximately US $37.1 million for 2027. The Financial Supervision Board CFT confirmed that the budget is balanced for 2027 through 2030 and provisionally meets the central budgetary requirements under the Public Finances BES Act FinBES legislation.
During the review, Council Member Vito Charles raised questions about government vacancies and projected tourism tax revenue, prompting further discussion on staffing capacity and revenue collection.
At the October 28 Island Council meeting, chaired by Island Governor Jocelyn Levenstone, members examined a range of issues affecting residents, including transportation expenses, the cost of living, housing, infrastructure, water security, childcare and government accountability.
The affordability and reliability of transportation emerged as a major concern. Council Member Julio Every called for an assessment of temporary financial relief for residents facing high air and sea travel expenses while efforts continue to secure a structural Public Service Obligation (PSO).
Charles also raised the possibility of reducing airport taxes for residents and improving ferry reliability. The Executive Council reaffirmed its commitment to securing a comprehensive PSO for air and sea transportation, but confirmed that no interim subsidy arrangement had been developed or financially assessed.
A new tender process for the ferry PSO will be required in 2027, with an update on structural funding expected in the second quarter. Ferry accountability and passenger safety were also discussed, following concerns raised by Council Member Saskia Matthew about the current operator’s performance.
The cost of living was another key issue, particularly with the electricity subsidy scheduled to expire at the end of 2026. The Executive Council outlined ongoing efforts to secure additional support from the Netherlands. A planned solar park expansion in early 2028 is expected to increase renewable energy production to approximately 90%.
Peterson raised concerns about road safety, traffic management and the future operation of Black Rocks Harbor, including staffing, maintenance costs and management arrangements. Members also discussed housing accessibility, parking and the need for improved public transportation.
The Executive Council confirmed that a request for a mobility expert had been submitted. Road improvements between the Arawak Hotel and the Trail Shop are scheduled to begin in November 2026.
Water security and longterm planning were also discussed, with Council Members calling for measures to prevent a repeat of previous shortages. The Executive Council outlined plans to increase water production, including an additional desalination unit expected in January 2027.
Childcare discussions focused on staffing shortages, waiting lists and support for children with special needs. The proposed budget includes an additional US $535,000 for childcare services, while construction of a new facility is expected to begin in the second half of 2027.
Members also raised questions about transparency in government subsidies and how funding recipients are evaluated. Other matters included support for cultural and heritage organisations, enforcement capacity and oversight of public expenditure.
Following the deliberations, the Island Council approved the Island Ordinance Audit Chamber Saba, establishing the legal framework for an independent body tasked with examining the effectiveness, efficiency and lawful use of public funds.
The Audit Chamber is intended to strengthen transparency, accountability and good governance through independent findings and recommendations to assist the Island Council in its oversight responsibilities.
The Multi-Annual Budget 2027-2031 was also approved, with four votes in favour and none against.
In addition, the Council approved the appointment of a second Acting Island Registrar to ensure continuity within the Office of the Island Registrar.
In closing, Levenstone thanked the Executive Council and Island Council members for their respectful and constructive exchanges, describing the deliberations as a demonstration of democracy in practice.
The Daily Herald.