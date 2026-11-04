Bizzy Bee 5K event

Public Entity Saba would like to inform residents that on Saturday, November 7, 2026 there will be road closures in The Bottom from 6:30 AM until 10:00 AM for the Bizzy B 5k. The start is at 7:00 am at the S.E.C. parking lot (Saba Electric), and the kids’ run starts at 8:15 am. The route is shown on the map.

Between these times, please take the detours into account to keep all participants safe.

Closed: the race route and the finish road at Saba Electric and Bizzy B.

To Windwardside from Fort Bay and Under the Hill: turn at the Old Governor’s house into the pharmacy street, at the pharmacy go left and then right, and continue via Upper Road and Church Street.

To Fort Bay from Windwardside: turn right at the police station, go up Upper Road, then turn left and left again down to Fort Bay.

Volunteers will guide traffic at every crossing. Thank you for your patience!

For questions, contact Jochem Batstra at +599 416 5151 or hello@event66.nl. In case of an emergency during the event, always call 911.

PES