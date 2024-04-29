Roaming livestock keep causing issues

The Executive Council has received several complaints about goats roaming in inhabited areas, the Public Entity Saba would like to remind the public that based on Article 2 of the 2004 Island Ordinance on identification and registration of livestock and pets, livestock owners are obliged to keep their livestock fenced in. They announced that, based on Article 7 of this same ordinance, roaming livestock, tagged or not, will be captured or culled if they reasonably cannot be caught.

If captured or culled livestock is tagged and the owner can be identified, the owner be notified about the capture or culling of their livestock. If livestock is not tagged, potential owners will not be notified.

Captured animals can be claimed within 5 days after capture. The costs related to the capturing and care of the animal(s) will be borne by the owner.

For questions or more information with regards to this notice, you can contact the Program Manager Nature and Environment: sarah.vanderhorn@sabagov.nl.

GIS