Report: military police must be quickly expanded on BES islands

According to the Law Enforcement Council, outgoing Minister of Justice and Security, Dilan Yeşilgöz, must quickly expand the Royal Military Police on Bonaire, St. Eustatius and Saba. The military police currently have insufficient capacity to carry out their statutory tasks in the field of border control and alien control on the BES islands.

The independent regulator noted this in an inspection report, which was made public on Tuesday. The capacity of the military police in Curaçao, Aruba and Sint Maarten has been expanded. According to the Council, the bottleneck in tackling human trafficking and smuggling lies on the BES islands.

The Law Enforcement Council provides advice on the way in which justice functions in the Caribbean part of the Kingdom. One of the conclusions in the recent report is that cooperation between organizations involved in immigration policy on the Caribbean islands has indeed improved in recent years, but that supervision is insufficient due to a lack of capacity.

