Reforestation project hosts second fruit tree distribution event

Last weekend, the Public Entity Saba’s (PES) reforestation project distributed over 80 fruit trees to members of the Saban community as part of the local food production component of the project. This part of the project aims to improve food security by increasing local food production through the promotion of backyard farming using trees. Backyard farming was commonly practiced on Saba in the past but has declined in recent years. Recognizing the importance of backyard farming, the PES has carried out several initiatives aimed at reviving this traditional form of agriculture. Through initiatives like this, households can produce some of their own food. “Planting fruit trees on Saba enriches the island’s biodiversity, promotes sustainability, and ensures a future of fresh, homegrown fruits,” said Island Council Member and Fire Chief Julio Every, who received a lime tree and starfruit tree during the event. The PES will carry out more food security initiatives in the future.

Increasing the production of food on the island also helps increase Saba’s self-sufficiency and resilience to the impacts of climate. Most of the food consumed on Saba is imported. This means island residents depend on their food being grown in other countries around the world and then being transported to Saba. These agricultural and global supply chains can be easily interrupted by extreme weather events, such as hurricanes, drought and flooding. When this happens, there can be delays or shortages in the food that reaches Saba, as was the case after hurricanes Irma and Maria.

Households were given up to 3 trees maximum. For households that were unable to take their trees with them, the reforestation project team delivered the trees to their homes. The trees distributed included avocado, mango, coffee, starfruit, lemon, lime, orange, grapefruit, sapote, red custard apple and moringa. The distribution of these trees not only helps contribute toward local food production, but they also help in reforesting the island, adding to the island’s greenery. “The reforestation project is a remarkable project, and I intend to cherish these trees,” said Pastor Vernon Liburd of the Wesleyan Church, who received a starfruit and lemon tree during the event.

The Public Entity Saba is committed to safeguarding Saba’s natural resources and strives to work toward a sustainable future for the island. The reforestation project is just one of the projects that’s being carried out to realize these goals. “I’m really happy that our local government cares about the environment. I encourage others to get involved. It’s also our responsibility to keep Saba green and to keep ourselves healthy. Keep it clean, go green,” said Pastor Liburd, highlighting the important role that everyone has to play in helping Saba develop.

GIS.