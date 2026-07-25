RBC Saba Branch Update

Message from RBC:

Saba, July 24, 2026 – We wanted to take this opportunity to provide an update on our RBC Saba branch and services available to our clients. We appreciate the patience and understanding of our clients and the Saba community during this period as our branch remains closed.

Please be advised that we are working to ensure continued access to banking services including cash withdrawals and deposits.

During this closure, our clients can continue to access a range of banking services:

• ATM Withdrawal Services – The ATM at the Saba location remains operational and is being closely monitored and regularly replenished by our teams.

• ATM Deposit Services – Available for deposits. Please note that ATM deposits may be subject to hold periods of up to one week and the ATM may be periodically offline for scheduled maintenance.

• Business Non-stop Depository Services – In operation, with weekly processing.

• RBC Digital Banking – Access your accounts securely online 24/7 through RBC digital platforms.

• RBC Advice Centre – Speak with us by phone to discuss your banking needs at any time.

Our Commitment

We will share updates to our services via branch signage, online banking and social media channels. Clients can continue to access their accounts through RBC Digital Banking and speak to an RBC representative via our Advice Centre.