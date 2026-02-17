Online Symposium: The landscapes and cultural heritage of Saba and Statia

Saba and St. Eustatius are two small islands in the Caribbean. Within the Kingdom of the Netherlands, they share the status of “special municipality” together with Bonaire. The history of Saba and St. Eustatius goes back thousands of years, and much of this past can still be seen in the landscape. Experts from Saba and St. Eustatius, from the wider Caribbean, and from the European Netherlands have researched and documented this cultural heritage. On 19 February 2026, they will present their findings at a symposium organized by the Cultural Heritage Agency of the Netherlands (RCE) and the Public Entities of Saba and St. Eustatius.

On Saba, The Unspoiled Queen of the Caribbean, people have continually adapted to changing circumstances. Its nature is pristine, and the island is renowned for its cloud forest on the volcano and the coral reef of the Saba Bank. St. Eustatius, The Historical Gem of the Caribbean, has a very different history. It was once the center of Caribbean trade. Goods from all over the world were traded here, and it was also an important port in the trade of enslaved people. Today, both islands have their own distinctive architecture, landscapes, celebrations, and traditions.

For the first time, the landscapes and heritage of Saba and St. Eustatius have been brought together in two books and in digitally accessible maps. This is necessary, as the spatial challenges are significant. Tourism, housing development, demographic changes, and climate change threaten the character of both islands.

A live connection will be established on this day between St. Eustatius and Amersfoort, allowing residents of both the Caribbean Netherlands and the European Netherlands to learn about the shared histories of Saba and St. Eustatius.

Thursday, 19-02-2026

Program (St. Eustatius time)