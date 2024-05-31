Official Opening Ceremony of Under the Hill Phase II

On May 30, 2024, Phase II of the Under the Hill project was officially opened, in the presence of State Secretary of Kingdom Relations and Digitalization, Alexandra van Huffelen, Acting Island Governor, Shamara Nicholson, Commissioner of Housing, Eviton Heyliger, and Island Council Members.

This project was completed through collaboration with PES, BZK, Own Your Own Home Foundation (OYOHF) and Bazalt Wonen, and co-funded by the EU. Phase II of Under the Hill consists of three building units, with six homes, of which there is a combination of single-bedroom, two-bedroom, and three-bedroom homes.

The ceremony was opened by Marilyn Hassell, Director of OYOHF, who gave background information of the project, which began in 2018 with the bidding process. On behalf of Han Jetten, Director of Bazalt Wonen, Hassell shared sentiments of pride surrounding the completion of the project.

Commissioner Heyliger, while sharing the history of the project and setbacks due to the effects of Hurricanes Irma and Maria, thanked all of the parties involved for their dedication and stated the outline for the upcoming projects for social housing according to the Letter of Intent signed earlier this year. Their ambition is to have fifty homes, spread throughout the island, by 2030 as part of the plan to continue raising the standard of living for all.

Acting Governor, Shamara Nicholson, also expressed gratitude to the collaborators and those who had been working on the project from inception, describing the significance of the day as a beacon of hope and a sign of reaffirming commitment to building a better future for all.

State Secretary Alexandra van Huffelen congratulated all new homeowners while being thankful for the cooperation of all involved for their determination in having the plan come to fruition, despite roadblocks. Following devotions and prayers by Fr. Vernon Liburd and Juan Peguero, the ceremonial ribbon was cut by State Secretary van Huffelen, Commissioner Heyliger and Acting Governor Nicholson.

The event was a momentous occasion for Saba, showcasing ongoing efforts to provide social housing and low-cost homes. These initiatives aim to ensure that all residents have their basic needs met, offering safe and quality living conditions for community members.

GIS

