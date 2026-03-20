Murder case of Saba firefighter Sheldon Johnson: new evidence emerges as trial location debated

The BES-Reporter reports the following:

The criminal case surrounding the murder of firefighter Sheldon Johnson (32) moved forward on Thursday during a second preliminary hearing, with proceedings held on Bonaire and followed via video link from Saba and St. Maarten.

The suspects, identified as W. and V.H., are accused of Johnson’s murder and the attempted murder of L. Carty. They also face charges related to the possession of approximately two kilograms of cocaine.

During the hearing, it emerged that the police investigation has been completed and compiled into a final case file. The file includes DNA traces found on a black hoodie and a backpack, as well as a recovered hard drive. A mobile phone was also found near the scene of the crime, while a camera with water damage is being examined in an effort to retrieve data. The hard drive will be made available to defense attorneys on St. Maarten and Saba.

The substantive hearing of the case is currently scheduled for June 4, 2026, with sessions planned for both the morning and afternoon.

Both suspects again denied any involvement. W. spoke emotionally in court, stating that he misses his family and children and struggles with the current situation. V.H. said it was his first time in court and described the proceedings as confusing, claiming the case is based on rumors. He stated that he witnessed the shooting and described the perpetrator as dressed entirely in black and fleeing toward a nearby house.

Location

A key point of discussion during the hearing was the location of the trial. The defense argued that the case should remain on Bonaire, citing security concerns and alleged threats against one of the suspects. The Public Prosecution Service indicated that holding proceedings on Saba could pose risks.

Relatives of the victim, through their attorney, expressed a preference for the trial to take place on Saba, partly due to the high cost of travel. The judge acknowledged the importance of family presence but noted that the court does not typically arrange transport or reimburse travel expenses, adding that Saba and Bonaire are part of the same country.

Technical issues

Technical issues also arose, as viewers on Saba reported difficulties following the hearing via livestream, including limited visibility of participants. The judge indicated that improvements cannot be made in the short term, but options for the next hearing will be reviewed.

The case is scheduled to continue on June 4 at 9:00 a.m.

The BES-Reporter.