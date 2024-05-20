MP White requests Dutch govt. monitor social minimum BES

Raoul White, Groenlinks-PvdA Member of Parliament (MP) with Surinamese roots, would like the Dutch government to monitor whether the steps that have been taken to increase the social minimum on Bo­naire, St. Eustatius and Saba have been sufficient.

White submitted this motion during a debate with the Permanent Committee Kingdom Relations of the Dutch Second Chamber of Parliament and was supported by Jan Paternotte (D66), Don Ceder (ChristenUnie) and Faith Bruyning (NSC).

White would like the government to examine, per island, what additional measures are necessary to guarantee a liveable wage and social benefits. This because “ensuring the social minimum is essential to tackle poverty and in­crease prosperity on the islands,” White says.

In total, 9 motions were submitted by various MPs during the debate — and voting will take place on Tuesday, May 21. Other motions focused on the impact of increasing the minimum wage on small businesses, the construction of Saba’s new harbour, an entrepreneurial centre for Saba and St. Eustatius, data collection, the free allowances, EU funding and fuel taxes.

The Daily Herald.