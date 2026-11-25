The Ministry of Social Affairs and Employment will adjust the amounts for minimum wage, child benefit, and social security benefits on all three islands as of 1 January 2027.

Minimum wage goes up on all three islands

The statutory minimum wage will be indexed as follows:

Bonaire: up 5.9% to $11.32 per hour

up 5.9% to $11.32 per hour St. Eustatius: up 4.5% to $11.09 per hour

up 4.5% to $11.09 per hour Saba: up 5.2% to $11.22 per hour

Weekly or monthly wages depend on the number of hours worked.

Minimum wage for 15-year-olds

The statutory minimum wage for 15-year-olds has also been set, effective 1 January 2027:

Bonaire: $6.23 per hour

$6.23 per hour St. Eustatius: $6.10 per hour

$6.10 per hour Saba: $6.17 per hour

Higher AOV payments

People receiving a complete AOV (old-age pension) will get the following amounts per month from January 2027:

Bonaire: $1,669

$1,669 St. Eustatius: $1,634

$1,634 Saba: $1,652

These amounts include the so-called “cost of living allowance” for AOV recipients on the Windward Islands. AOV recipients living outside the Caribbean Netherlands will also receive $1,634 per month with a complete AOV.

Child benefit increases

Parents and carers will receive the following per child, per month:

Bonaire: $253

$253 St. Eustatius: $237

$237 Saba: $250

Social relief and other benefits, such as the AWW (widows’ and orphans’ benefit), will also be adjusted.

How the amounts were set

The ministry bases the adjustments on price developments measured by the Central Bureau of Statistics in the third quarter of 2026. Differences in price developments between Bonaire, St. Eustatius and Saba were taken into account.

For a full overview of all amounts in 2027, visit www.rijksdienstcn.com.

RCN