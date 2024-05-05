Memorial Day Ceremony 2024

On May 4, 2024, the Memorial Day ceremony took place at The Bunk, in the Bottom, in remembrance of all who were fallen victims of war. Thirteen Sabans, consisting of twelve seafarers and one nurse, were involved in World War II.

Governor Jonathan Johnson commemorated the day, by remembering those who have died while stating that an updated plaque would be placed at the memorial site in The Bottom with the full list of all those from Saba who passed during World War II. Aruba, Curacao, Bonaire, Sint Eustatius, and St. Maarten will also update their lists.

Community members, including a group from Sacred Heart School choir and a student from SCS, Jenee Matthew who recited a poem, KMar, and the police service were also present. At 2:00 pm, the crowd observed a two-minute silence, corresponding to the moment of silence in the Netherlands.

Most Dutch municipalities organize a remembrance ceremony on 4 May. King Willem-Alexander and Queen Máxima also attended the Remembrance Day ceremony at Dam Square in Amsterdam.

