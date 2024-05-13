Mayor Bruls of Nijmegen Visits Saba

On May 11, 2024, Mayor Hubert Bruls of Nijmegen led a delegation to Saba, in his capacity as crisis management portfolio holder for the Council of Safety Regions. Secretary of the Council, Myriam Jacobs, and advisor, Lucas van Horck, accompanied him on his visit. Upon arrival, the delegation was welcomed by Island Governor Jonathan Johnson, who then guided them on an island tour.

Following this, the delegation convened at the Government’s Administration building for discussions with Island Governor Johnson, Island Secretary, Bram Streppel, Head of Public Order and Safety, Mr. Walle Bos, and Crisis Management, Public Order, and Safety Advisor, Ms. Berry van de Ven.

The focal points of discussion centered on Saba’s resilience in preparing for and managing disasters. Additional topics included the development of the crisis organization on Saba, strategies for enhancing cooperation among the islands in the region, and fostering collaboration with safety regions in the European Netherlands, of which there are 25 that facilitate regional cooperation in dealing with crises and disasters.

