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Labour Inspectorate launches information campaign

March 13, 2026 Leave a comment

The Labour Inspectorate Caribbean Netherlands has launched an information campaign to raise awareness about labour laws and safe working conditions.

The campaign started on March 12 on Bonaire and will later continue on Sint Eustatius and Saba.

According to the Inspectorate, workplaces do not always fully comply with safety regulations, often because employers and employees are not sufficiently familiar with the rules.

Over the coming weeks, inspectors and partner organisations will visit workplaces, distribute information brochures, and answer questions about labour legislation.

The goal is to promote fair, healthy, and safe working conditions through information and awareness. Enforcement will be used only when necessary in cases of clear violations.

RCN

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Police Report from Wednesday the 11th of March to Friday the 13th of March 2026

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