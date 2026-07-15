KPCN calls on residents and visitors to celebrate Carnival 2026 safely

Carnival is one of the highlights of the year on St. Eustatius and Saba. A time to celebrate culture, enjoy music,

and come together as a community. To help ensure that everyone can enjoy the festivities safely, the Caribbean Netherlands Police Force (KPCN) is asking residents and visitors to celebrate responsibly and look out for one another throughout the Carnival season.

During Carnival, police officers will be present at events across both islands to maintain public order, assist residents and visitors, and respond quickly whenever necessary. While KPCN is committed to providing a

safe environment, everyone has a role to play in making Carnival a safe and enjoyable experience.

To help keep the celebrations safe, KPCN asks everyone to keep the following in mind:

 Zero tolerance for violence: Fighting and misconduct will not be tolerated. Violators face immediate arrest.

 No weapons allowed: It is strictly illegal to possess weapons or any objects that can be used to cause harm.

 Do not use glass bottles: To prevent accidental injuries, please choose plastic or other safe alternatives.

 No driving under the influence: Driving under the influence of alcohol is illegal. Offenders will be arrested, fined, and risk losing their driver’s license.

 Avoid noise disturbances after the events: Loud music and shouting are prohibited after events. Sound equipment may be seized if rules are violated.

 Follow police instructions: Officers are on-site to maintain order and guide emergency responses. Compliance with their instructions is mandatory.

KPCN will act against anyone whose behavior threatens the safety of others or disrupts public order. By respecting the rules and looking out for one another, we can all help make Carnival a celebration that is

remembered for the right reasons.

KPCN.