Island Governor Jonathan Johnson addresses community concerning the recent shooting

Dear residents of Saba,

With this message, I would like to address the community on the ongoing situation surrounding the tragic passing of Sheldon Johnson.

On Friday evening, September 12th, a terrible shooting took place. Around 9:00 p.m., the police received a report of the incident. When they arrived, they found a seriously injured victim who was transported to the hospital but, sadly, did not survive. That same evening, two suspects were arrested in connection with the case.

On Saturday, September 13th, the Caribbean Netherlands Police Force (KPCN) sent additional officers and detectives from other islands to assist Saba. The investigation team here consists of eight specialists. Colleagues from Bonaire are also supporting the work, both as part of the investigation and to help maintain daily operations. The Public Prosecutor’s Office is leading the investigation, using all available resources and expertise to thoroughly and carefully examine what happened.

Following their detention, the two suspects have been transferred from Saba and St. Eustatius to the prison on Bonaire.

The Prosecutor’s Office recently confirmed that on Sunday, a major search operation was carried out. This was a joint effort between KPCN and 28 soldiers from Defense Caribbean, who were already present for their annual hurricane relief training. For the sake of the investigation, no further details can be shared at this time.

Thorough investigations take time, and the cooperation of the community is essential. If you have any relevant information, you can call +599 785 4824. Calls are received without questioning, and contact details are deleted. The Saba police station can also be reached at +599 416 3737. Your information matters.

You may notice many new faces on the island, not only with the police. Our own firefighters are being given space to process this loss, and professional support is available for anyone who may need it. In the meantime, nine colleagues from St. Eustatius and Bonaire are covering their duties.

Last Friday, Sheldon returned home to Saba for his final rest and was escorted in a solemn procession to the mortuary. On Saturday evening, a candlelight vigil was held from the Hell’s Gate bus stop to his home. It was moving to see so many people take part in this tribute, and to see how respectfully it was carried out.

I understand there are a lot of emotions right now and questions you may have. I urge everyone that you are responsible for how you react to a situation, but most of all, continue supporting one another. If you feel the need for professional help, the Department of Community Development and Culture is there to assist you. They can be reached at 416 4462, 416 5842, 416-7925, and 416-5850.

As more information becomes available, we will ensure to inform the community. The police must be given the space to conduct their work properly. Both KPCN and the Prosecutor’s Office are closely overseeing the investigation. Once again, if you have any information, please call +599 785 4824 or +599 416 3737.

This coming Saturday afternoon, Sheldon will be laid to rest. Information on the arrangements will be communicated through the usual channels.

I wish everyone, especially Sheldon’s family and friends, much strength in this difficult time. Let us take care of each other and support one another. Together, we are strong.

I thank you.

Jonathan Johnson, Island Governor