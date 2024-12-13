Island Council Attends Symposium Marking 70 Years of the Charter of the Kingdom

The Island Council of Saba is visiting the Netherlands from December 10 to 13, 2024, to commemorate the 70th anniversary of the Charter of the Kingdom of the Netherlands.

December 15, 2024, marks seventy years since Queen Juliana signed the charter, a pivotal event that redefined relations between the Netherlands, the Netherlands Antilles, and Suriname.

The symposium was attended by State Secretary for Digitalization and Kingdom Relations, Zsolt Szabo, and members of the Second Chamber. It provided a platform to reflect on the historical significance of the charter while exploring future challenges related to societal, economic, and international developments. Discussions centered on themes critical to the Kingdom’s progress and cohesion.

A keynote address by Prof. Dr. Ernst Hirsch Ballin highlighted the importance of learning from history to adapt the charter as a framework for all citizens’ benefit. He stressed balancing autonomy with unity while leveraging modern technology and innovative interactions to bridge gaps.

Key topics discussed at the symposium included:

Establishing a cohesive youth care system

Enhancing healthcare accessibility across Aruba, Curaçao, St. Maarten, and the Netherlands

Promoting dignified living and ensuring basic security

Supporting societal participation and upholding children’s rights

Advancing freedom of movement and equal educational opportunities

Strengthening integrity awareness

Addressing energy transition and climate adaptation

The Dutch Ministry of Education presented initiatives to improve educational outcomes in the BES islands. Bureau ICE introduced a new student monitoring system tracking progress in subjects such as Dutch as a foreign language, English, Papiamentu, and Mathematics. Another presentation highlighted the constitutional responsibility for maintaining public education in special municipalities.

The symposium shed light on pressing issues affecting Caribbean countries and explored potential solutions as the Kingdom adapts to societal changes.

On Friday, December 13, the Island Council will meet with the Second Chamber Committee on Kingdom Relations and the Raad van State to further discuss these themes and foster collaboration.

PES