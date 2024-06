Last week, the Island Council and Executive Council participated in a support program to further improve the democratic processes on Saba.

Public Entity Saba invited Jeroen van Gool, director of the Wethoudersvereniging, to assist and share his feedback and insights.

“It was a fruitful week, highlighting areas of improvement and working on practical solutions, with plans later this month to continue further exploration of these processes,” stated Island Registrar Akilah Levenstone.

GIS