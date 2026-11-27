On Thursday, the official opening of the new ING branch in Windwardside marked a significant milestone for banking services on Saba. The arrival of the Dutch bank is being welcomed by many residents and business owners who view it as a much-needed improvement in financial services on the island.

The official opening ceremony was led by ING Netherlands Chief Executive Officer Peter Jacobs and Saba Island Governor Jocelyn Levenstone, who jointly cut the ribbon to mark the start of operations at the permanent branch.

The opening has been highly anticipated by the community. For years, many residents have expressed frustration over limited banking options and inadequate financial services on the island. ING aims to make banking more accessible and convenient for both individual customers and local businesses, thanks to its permanent presence on Saba.

According to ING, the new branch will play an important role in improving customer service and strengthening the island’s financial infrastructure. By maintaining a local presence, the bank will be better positioned to provide personal assistance, financial advice, and direct support to its clients.

The opening on Saba follows the launch of a new ING branch on St. Eustatius earlier this week. The expansion reflects the bank’s commitment to bringing essential financial services closer to residents throughout the Caribbean Netherlands.

For many Saba residents, the opening of the new branch marks the end of a long period of limited banking access and offers renewed confidence in the future of banking services on the island.

Residents interested in opening a personal account are encouraged to visit ING’s personal banking website. The website explains who can apply, what documents are needed, and what fees apply.

If you have a valid Dutch passport, you can open your account through the ING app without visiting the branch.

If you hold a non-Dutch passport, you can make an appointment with ING to open your account. Bring your valid passport and a valid residence permit for Saba.

For full instructions and links to download the app, visit ING’s guide to opening an account on Saba.