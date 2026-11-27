Culturama Day on Saba is an annual community celebration that highlights both Saba’s local heritage and the diverse nationalities living on the island, organized by the Elements of Saba Foundation.
Purpose & Background
- Celebrating Multicultural Unity: Rather than focusing on a single heritage, Saba’s Culturama emphasizes the blend of nationalities and backgrounds that make up the island’s community, uniting residents despite differences in language and history.
- Preserving Local Heritage: Organizers aim to keep Saban traditions—such as Saba Lace, the historic Ladder, local villages, and island history—alive and engaging for younger generations through workshops, cultural displays, and themed pageants.
- Growing Annual Tradition: Following earlier editions (such as the 2nd Culturama Day in November 2024 and the 3rd edition in late 2025), the celebration has expanded in participation and scale as a signature community showcase.
What to Expect on November 28, 2026
- Nationality Food Booths (starting around 11:00 AM): Vendors and community groups share dishes from different cultures represented on Saba.
- Parade of Cultures (around 4:00 PM): A colorful procession starting near the hospital and heading toward the celebration grounds, showcasing traditional attire, flags, music, and dance.
- Mr. & Miss Culturama Pageant (around 6:30 PM): Contestants representing different backgrounds—such as Saba, Jamaica, and the Philippines—take the stage around the theme of celebrating cultural diversity and unity.
Elements of Saba Foundation.