Inflation up on Saba and Bonaire, down on Statia

Consumer prices rose faster year on year on Saba and Bonaire in the third quarter of 2026, while inflation eased on St Eustatius, according to Statistics Netherlands (CBS).

Year-on-year inflation

CBS bases its figures on the consumer price index for the Caribbean Netherlands.

Saba: Inflation stood at 5.2 percent, up slightly from 5.0 percent in Q2.

Inflation stood at 5.2 percent, up slightly from 5.0 percent in Q2. Bonaire: Consumer goods and services were 5.9 percent more expensive in Q3 than a year earlier, up from 3.3 percent in Q2.

Consumer goods and services were 5.9 percent more expensive in Q3 than a year earlier, up from 3.3 percent in Q2. St Eustatius: Prices rose 4.5 percent year on year, down from 5.2 percent in Q2.

Saba: clothing and footwear stand out

On Saba, prices edged up 0.1 percent compared with Q2, with clothing and footwear rising in particular. Transport prices fell 6.7 percent, again largely due to lower airfares. Water charges decreased, and electricity prices were unchanged following the introduction of a new subsidy scheme.

Bonaire: transport drives increase

Compared with Q2, prices on Bonaire rose 1.6 percent on average. Transport was the main driver, up 5.8 percent. Petrol was 13 percent more expensive, and airline tickets rose 8.9 percent. Water prices fell compared with Q2.

St Eustatius: electricity up, transport down

Prices on Statia were up 0.2 percent on the previous quarter. Electricity prices jumped 15.2 percent, and clothing and footwear rose 4.4 percent. Transport prices dropped 7.1 percent, mainly because of cheaper airline tickets, even though petrol became 10.5 percent more expensive.

CBS