Inflation up on Bonaire, Saba, down on Statia

Transport prices on Bonaire rose most in the Caribbean Netherlands during the third quarter of 2026, up by 5.8 per cent. On St. Eustatius, electricity tariffs rose by 15.2 per cent, while on Saba clothing and footwear in particular became more expensive, according to the Central Bureau of Statistics (CBS).
Consumer goods and services on Bonaire were 5.9% costlier, year on year. Inflation in the second quarter was 3.3%.
On St. Eustatius prices were up 4.5% year on year in Quarter 3. In Q2, inflation stood at 5.2%. On Saba, inflation was 5.2% in Q3, compared to 5.0% in Q2.
Prices on Bonaire were up by 1.6% on average in Q3 2026, compared with Q2. This was mainly due to a rise in prices for transport of 5.8%. The price of petrol was up by 13%, while prices for airline tickets were up by 8.9%. Prices for electricity rose by 15.2%, but prices for water fell compared with 02.
On St. Eustatius, prices were up by 0.2% in Q3 2026 compared with Q2. This was mainly due to a rise in electricity rates of 15.2%. In addition, prices for clothing and footwear increased by 4.4%.
However, transport expenses were down 7.1% from Q2. This was mainly due to a fall in prices for airline tickets. Petrol, on the other hand, became 10.5% more expensive.
On Saba, consumer prices were 0.1% higher in Q3 compared with Q2. Prices for clothing and footwear rose in particular.
However, transport prices fell by 6.7%. This was mainly due to lower prices for airline tickets. In addition, water charges decreased, while prices for electricity remained unchanged following the introduction of a new subsidy scheme.
The Daily Herald.