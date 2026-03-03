Groundbreaking Ceremony of St. John’s Gym and Technical Center

On March 2, the groundbreaking ceremony for the new St. John’s Gym and Technical Center took place in the presence of Commissioner Eviton Heyliger, staff and students at the Sacred Heart School and the Saba Comprehensive School, as well as representatives of Public Entity Saba.

During the general assembly at the Saba Comprehensive School, Commissioner Heyliger reflected on the importance of the project and the need to invest in modern, future-proof educational and sports facilities for the island’s youth. This includes the creation of modern, well-equipped classrooms and a new gymnasium that meets international standards.

Commissioner Heyliger proudly noted that the facility will stand as the highest gym in the Dutch Kingdom, sharing words of optimism and encouragement, as he stated, “From the highest point, we will aim even higher.”

Beyond regular school hours, the gym will also serve as a space for sports, health programs, youth activities and community gatherings, becoming a shared investment in the island’s wellbeing.

Commissioner Heyliger expressed appreciation to the Ministry of Education, Culture and Science (OCW), the Ministry of Health, Welfare and Sport (VWS) for their support, and the Ministry of the Interior and Kingdom Relations (BZK) and VRO for the DUMAVA subsidy.

He further acknowledged the dedicated civil servants of Public Entity Saba, architect Lyongo Juliana, the principals and staff of both schools, bus drivers, and the students. Special thanks were also extended to the families who made the land available for this important project.

Following his speech, Commissioner Heyliger, together with the principals of both schools and Island Council Member Rolando Wilson, a resident of St. John’s, symbolically turned the first soil to mark the official start of construction. This ceremony follows the demolition of the former school gym, making way for the new development, which is expected to take approximately 18 months to complete.

Residents of St. John’s were also asked for their understanding in the months ahead, as construction will bring temporary inconveniences such as traffic adjustments, noise, and changes in routine. Commissioner Heyliger emphasized that while the inconvenience is temporary, the investment is permanent.

“What we are building is not just concrete and steel,” he said. “We are building opportunity. We are building safety. We are building pride and progress.”

For more information on this project, please visit School Campus St. Johns | Public Entity Saba

PES