Fisherman’s pier closed until debris can be cleared, but main pier open

The grey jetty and multi-purpose pier in Fort Bay harbour, also known as the “fisherman’s pier”, has been closed to docking boats until all debris can be cleared, the Saba government said on Facebook on Thursday.

Photos circulating on social media shortly after the passing of Tropical Storm Ernesto on Tuesday showed a number of rocks in that area of Fort Bay harbour.

The government said there will be a dive survey after the debris has been cleared to check whether the fisher­man’s pier can be used again. “We will provide an up­date when the grey jetty and the multi-purpose pier will be operational,” the post read.

The government also said a dive survey has shown that cargo boats and other commercial vessels can now safely use the main pier at the other end of the harbour.

In another, unrelated Facebook post, the government said the fencing at Johan Cruyff Court in The Bottom had sustained damage during Tropical Storm Ernesto. “While the field can still be used, we advise the public to stay away from the fence until the works to repair it are fully completed,” the government said.

The Daily Herald.