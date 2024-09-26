First visit of State Secretary Szabó to Windward Islands

State Secretary Zsolt Szabó will visit the Windward Islands of Sint Maarten, Saba and Sint Eustatius from 29 September to 5 October. It is the State Secretary’s second trip to the Caribbean part of the Kingdom. The visit is all about a broad introduction to the islands, economic development and discussions with administrators and entrepreneurs.

Sint Eustatius

The formal program will start on 30 September on St. Eustatius, with a meeting with Lieutenant Governor Alida Francis and the Executive Council. The State Secretary will also meet with the members of the Island Council.

During a tour of the island, the secretary is informed about the latest developments. For example, Mr. Szabó visits the port, the work on the cliff and a road construction project, among other things, and he meets some Statian entrepreneurs. During a walk through the historic center of Oranjestad, the State Secretary will learn about the special history and (material) heritage of St. Eustatius. Renovating the cultural and historical heritage of St. Eustatius makes the island more attractive for tourism and thus provides an economic boost.

Saba

Starting 1 October, State Secretary Szabó will be on Saba. He will speak to Lieutenant Governor Jonathan Johnson, the members of the Executive Council and the Island Council, among others. On 2 October, the Secretary of State will attend the official launch of Govroam and Public Roam. These Wi-Fi networks must ensure accessible and secure internet on Saba.

During a tour of the island, the State Secretary will visit, among other things, an agricultural project where hydroponics is being used and the location where the new port will be realized. The State Secretary will also visit St. Johns, where the multifunctional center that is part of the Region Deal Saba will be realized. He is also introduced to Saba Reach, a program aimed at more independence for vulnerable people, and he speaks to a number of Saban entrepreneurs.

Sint Maarten

On Sint Maarten, Mr. Szabó will meet with Governor Ajamu Baly on October 3. The day will also be dominated by administrative talks with outgoing Prime Minister Luc Mercelina and the outgoing cabinet. The State Secretary will also visit the parliament where he will meet the new members of the parliament. At the airport of Sint Maarten, the State Secretary is updated on border control. Other relevant developments that the State Secretary will be informed about include the reconstruction of Sint Maarten after the hurricanes, the state of affairs at the GEBE power plant and the National Package. Mr. Szabó also visits the Point Blanche prison. The Netherlands is helping to pay for the construction of a new prison. The State Secretary will also speak with representatives from the business community about the business climate on Sint Maarten.