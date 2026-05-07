First .BQ Cybersecurity Convention Brings Together Regional Partners to Tackle Digital Threats

The Cybercrime Team of the Korps Politie Caribisch Nederland (KPCN) hosted the inaugural .BQ Cybersecurity Convention across Saba and St. Eustatius. The event was organized in collaboration with MCB, the Ministry of Interior and Kingdom Relations, and the National Cyber Security Center of the Ministry of Justice and Security.

The convention was designed to strengthen regional connections by raising awareness of cybersecurity, cybercrime, and emerging digital risks. Through knowledge sharing and targeted opportunities for collaboration, it aimed to support the development of practical solutions to evolving cyber threats while providing a dedicated space for networking among professionals in the field.

The program opened with an address from acting island governor Shamara Nicholson, followed by a practical guide to cyber resilience delivered by the ICT team from the Department of Information Services. Members of the ICT team also traveled to St. Eustatius, where the convention continued and participants contributed to further discussions.

“The .BQ Convention plays a vital role in uniting organizations to confront cybersecurity challenges,” said Lorenzo Caines, Team Lead of Information Services. “We encourage the community to take an active role in learning more about digital risks and protecting themselves against cyber threats.”

PES