Firearm Surrender Campaign Now on Saba

Following last month’s temporary firearm surrender campaign on Bonaire, the Caribbean Netherlands Police Force (Korps Politie Caribisch Nederland – KPCN), together with the Public Prosecutor’s Office BES, is now launching the firearm surrender campaign on Saba and Sint Eustatius as well.

This campaign gives residents the opportunity to voluntarily surrender a firearm without facing criminal consequences. The campaign is part of a joint approach within the Caribbean part of the Kingdom aimed at reducing illegal firearm possession and increasing public safety.

When and where

The firearm surrender campaign on Saba will take place from May 18th through May 24th, daily from 2:00 PM to 8:00 PM. The surrender location is at the police station in The Bottom. Drive down along the right side of the police station and continue to the second gate of the station.

No identification and no consequences

During this campaign, one message is clear: you do not have to identify yourself.

· You do not have to provide your name

· You do not have to show identification

· Your personal details or identity will not be registered

· There will be no criminal prosecution

It does not matter who you are or how you obtained the firearm. This campaign is intended solely to safely remove weapons from the community.

Safe surrender: how to do it

For everyone’s safety, you must follow the instructions below:

· Make sure the firearm is unloaded

· Keep ammunition, if present, separate from the firearm

· Place the firearm in a sturdy (paper) bag or box

· Ensure the firearm is not visible to others

· Go directly to the police station and avoid unnecessary stops

· Do not handle the firearm in public

· Always follow the instructions of the officers present

If you are unsure whether it is safe to transport the firearm yourself, contact the police by calling. In consultation, we can arrange to collect the firearm from you.

KPCN and the Public Prosecutor’s Office BES strongly encourage everyone to make use of this temporary surrender period. Keeping a firearm in your home poses risks to yourself, your surroundings, and the island.

Strict enforcement will follow

After the surrender period ends, the police and the Public Prosecutor’s Office will strictly enforce laws against illegal firearm possession. This means intensified checks and targeted enforcement actions.

Illegal firearm possession remains a serious risk to the safety of Saba and Sint Eustatius. Anyone still in possession of a firearm risks the police discovering and confiscating it, with all resulting criminal consequences.

Safety is a shared responsibility. Together, we are working toward islands where firearms have no place.

KPCN