Dutch Ombudsmen: Poverty BES not just about money

Dutch National Ombudsman Reinier van Zutphen and Ombudsman for Children Margrite Kalverboer are once again calling for more direct action from the Dutch government to support the people in the Caribbean Netherlands, many of whom are still living in poverty. In their annual report, Van Zutphen and Kalverboer argue that poverty is not only about the financial aspect — it is also about proper housing, education, healthcare and social support.
Van Zutphen and Kalverboer emphasise that the newly-introduced social minimum on Bonaire, St. Eustatius and Saba is not enough. The Ombudsmen write that they have seen, also during their work visits to Bonaire, St. Eustatius and Saba (BES islands), that “still not enough has been done to improve the situation of people in poverty in the Caribbean Netherlands. The issues that these people face are often more than just financial problems.”
On Thursday, November 28, 2023, Van Zutphen and Kalverboer presented their report “Making ends meet” in Bonaire. This report reflects on three previous studies on poverty in the Caribbean Netherlands. It concludes that the situation for people living in poverty in the Caribbean Netherlands has not improved sufficiently and that, despite earlier indications, the action being taken to reduce poverty concerns in the Caribbean Netherlands is still insufficient — and is taking too long.
In these reports, four recommendations were made. First, government must, in addition to the social minimum, also look into proper public transport and debt relief. Second, the Dutch government must ensure better housing and sufficient accommodation for vulnerable young people. Third, government must provide more opportunities for education and training for both youngsters and adults, and must safeguard after-school activities for children. Fourth, accessible childcare and elderly care are necessary measures to guarantee more care and support for various generations.
“It is crucial that the government tackles this because poverty within a family can have significant consequences for the daily lives and development of children,” the Ombudsmen write. Poverty could become a vicious cycle, in which the situation could repeat itself in a later stage of their lives. According to Van Zutphen and Kalverboer, this cycle could have serious consequences for persons of all ages: children, youngsters, (single) parents and the elderly.
The Ombudsmen also emphasise that the Dutch government must work together with the residents (both young and old) of the Caribbean Netherlands to solve these issues, and must consider the cultural differences, the small scale of the islands and the existing lack of trust in the government.
In addition to the poverty issues in the Caribbean Netherlands, the Ombudsmen also looked into the handling of complaints by public entity Bonaire. In 2024,Van Zutphen will continue discussions with administrators and other stakeholders in Bonaire, as well as starting these discussions with public entities Saba and St. Eustatius.
The Ombudsmen also organised a round-table discussion with civil society groups in Bonaire. Participants spoke about the topics that align with the issues mentioned in the poverty reports, such as housing, education and debt relief.
When it comes to education, participants emphasised the importance of sufficient meals, facilities and funding for secondary Vocational Education and Training MBO, and structurally reliable transport. In addition, more attention must be paid to internships: both the organisation thereof and support for interning students. According to the Ombudsmen, too often, students from the European Netherlands are selected rather than local people.
Housing is a general issue on the islands, write Van Zutphen and Kalverboer. There is not enough social housing and insufficient assisted living options. Moreover, there is no campus where young persons can learn all about living alone and there is also no rent tribunal.
Lastly, the participants mentioned debt relief. This because many people in the Caribbean Netherlands make use of high-interest loans and do not know how to manage their personal finances. “Therefore, increasing the minimum wage and social relief does not guarantee a better life,” it was concluded in the annual report.
The Daily Herald.