Diver Dies After Medical Emergency off Saba

Police report of Monday, the 9th of June until Friday, the 13th of June 2025

On Wednesday, June 11, at approximately 9:30 AM, the central control room received a report of a diver experiencing a medical emergency near Saba. Police and ambulance services were immediately dispatched to Fort Bay harbor in preparation for the arrival of the boat carrying the individual.

Upon docking, CPR was already being administered to the victim. He was promptly transferred by ambulance to the hospital for further medical treatment. Shortly thereafter, authorities were informed that the individual had passed away.

A medical doctor later confirmed the death of a 72-year-old man, identified by the initials R.J.W., born on February 8, 1953, in the United States.

KPCN