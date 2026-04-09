Discrimination complaints can now officially be submitted to the National Institute for Human Rights 

As of this month, residents of the Caribbean Netherlands who believe they have experienced discrimination can officially file a complaint with the National Institute for Human Rights. This marks an important step in the implementation of the Equal Treatment Legislation for Bonaire, Sint Eustatius and Saba, which entered into force on 1 January 2026. Submitting a discrimination complaint can easily be done via the Institute’s new website for the Caribbean Netherlands. Staff members of the Institute are on all three islands from April 2nd until April 10th to engage with residents about discrimination, their rights, and the steps they can take.

Mediation or a judgment in discrimination cases

Residents who feel they have been treated unequally, for example, at work, at school or in the provision of goods and services, can now submit a complaint to the Institute. This may concern discrimination on the grounds of, for example, ethnicity, gender, age or disability. The Institute can formally assess whether discrimination has taken place or offer mediation if this is more appropriate.

Cooperation with Legal Desk and Lokèt Hurídiko

Later this year, a legal desk will be established on Sint Eustatius and Saba, and a Lokèt Hurídiko on Bonaire. Residents who may have experienced discrimination can also turn to these services. The Legal Desk and Lokèt Hurídiko will listen to residents’ stories, provide advice and explore possible next steps. They can also assist in submitting a discrimination complaint to the Institute. Residents can approach these desks with other legal questions as well, such as employment disputes, rental issues or family matters.

Launch of complaint form, website and Facebook page

The form for submitting discrimination complaints is available in Dutch, English and Papiamentu. The Institute is currently looking into implementing a Spanish version.

For questions or assistance with completing the form, residents can contact the Institute via WhatsApp at +31 6 25182759 in all four languages. The Institute’s legal advisor responds to questions there on Tuesdays from 12:00-14:00 (Caribbean time) and on Thursdays from 07:00-09:00 (Caribbean time).

In addition to the new website in Dutch, English and Papiamentu (www.humanrightsincn.nl), the Institute has also launched a Facebook page for the Caribbean Netherlands (www.facebook.com/humanrightsincn). Both platforms provide further information on key human rights topics in the Caribbean Netherlands, equal treatment, and the work of the Institute.

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