CPR Team Enhances Crisis Communication Skills at Aruba Conference

The Office of Communication and Public Relations (CPR) of the Public Entity Saba recently participated in the Crisis Communication Conference held in Aruba, as part of the fourth edition of Crisis Management Week.

The conference, hosted by the National Coordination Center for Aruba (CMO), brought together crisis communication professionals from across the region to strengthen collaboration, enhance preparedness, and share expertise.

The week-long event featured workshops, scenario development, and practical exercises designed to prepare communication teams for managing high-stakes situations, while allowing peers from the ABC and SSS islands, as well as from the Netherlands, to engage and build valuable networks to streamline cooperation during regional crises.

On Wednesday, a key highlight of the program included a tour of the CMO facilities. Participants gained insights into Aruba’s operational approach to crisis management and communication infrastructure.

This was followed by collaborative scenario development exercises, allowing participants to apply theoretical knowledge to realistic crisis situations.

“The hands-on exercises and exchange of ideas were particularly valuable as we continue to refine our protocols for the benefit of Saba’s residents” expressed Lincoln Charles, Information Manager for the Crisis Team.

The conference emphasized essential principles such as public perception and analysis, timely information sharing, and inter-agency coordination. Key discussions also addressed the challenges of misinformation, navigating public sentiment and social media, and maintaining credibility during crises. The CPR team contributed insights based on Saba’s unique geographical and social context, highlighting the importance of tailored communication strategies for small island communities.

“This conference provided our team with the tools and connections needed to elevate our crisis communication framework,” stated Kate Johnson, the Team Lead for CPR.

The Office of Communication and Public Relations remains committed to ensuring transparent and effective communication, especially during emergencies, and plans to incorporate lessons learned from the conference into Saba’s crisis communication strategies.

Communication and Public Relations (CPR)