Council of State: Recovery islands conceals weaknesses

The Dutch Council of State is critical about the strong economic recovery of Aruba, Bonaire, Curacao, Saba, St. Eustatius and St. Maarten as it argues that the islands depend too much on tourism. This was stated in the council’s annual report, published last week. In this 2023 report, the council also reiterates the need for a regulation to solve disputes within the Kingdom.
Though the islands’ are doing well in terms of economic recovery after the COVID-19 pandemic, this recovery is too dependent on tourism, which conceals the fact that depending on only one economic pillar has inherent weaknesses.
Moreover, writes the council, most islands focus too much on the quantity of tourism, rather than developing a more qualitative and sustainable approach to tourism.
According to the council, 2023 painted a mixed picture of the relations within the kingdom. The council found that the public debate, particularly the King’s official slavery apology, contributed to a “valuable deepening of the relations.” However, there was also some political tension. In Aruba, the tension mostly had to do with the refinancing conditions of the COVID loans; in Curacao, and to a lesser extent St. Maarten, there was some tension concerning the approach to the situation with Ennia.
There is tension and conflict in any political system, thus also in the Kingdom of the Netherlands, emphasises the council. “The important question is how we deal with such conflicts to successfully resolve them as quickly as possible,” it was stated in the report.
Yet, there was still no progress in terms of a dispute regulation in 2023, even though the council pointed to the necessity of an effective dispute regulation many times. The council advises starting by establishing how existing regulations, such as the Financial Supervision Act, are working out in practice.
In 2023, the Administrative Jurisdiction Division worked closely together with the Joint Court of Justice of Aruba, Curacao, St. Maarten, and of Bonaire, St. Eustatius and Saba. In doing so, some members of the division were appointed temporary members of the joint court. This collaboration will continue in the coming years, writes the council.
The council also contributes to the exchange of knowledge on the islands through digitally exchanging documents and specialised guest lectures. The council also offers internships in The Hague. Late 2023, the Deputy Secretary of the Curacao Council of Ministers made use of this opportunity in the Advisory Division.
The Advisory Division of the Council of State for the Kingdom comprises Dutch members of the advisory division and three additional members appointed by the countries Aruba, Curacao and St. Maarten. Every four years, the committee visits the islands to speak with people in the public sphere, but also for people in the private sector and civil society. In January 2023, such a visit took place.
In conclusion, the council state emphasise that the bonds between the various parts of the Kingdom arc not just of a political or administrative nature. “There are numerous societal, historical, personal and cultural connections that keep the Kingdom alive,” the council writes.
On December 15, 1954, the first version of the Charter for the Kingdom of the Netherlands was signed by Queen Juliana. This year marks the 70th anniversary of this monumental event and council aims to commemorate this during Kingdom Day on December 15, 2024.
The Daily Herald.