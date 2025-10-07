Commissioner Zagers Challenges Dutch Priorities for Caribbean Netherlands

The Dutch government is focusing on the wrong priorities in its policy for the Caribbean Netherlands, according to Commissioner Bruce Zagers, who has outlined his concerns in a letter to the Second Chamber and the Senate.

“While there is often great urgency to implement certain legislative changes, there is little to no urgency to tackle laws that would actually improve the daily lives and prospects of our population,” Zagers writes in the letter.

The deputy commissioner specifically points to the speed with which The Hague is adapting the WolBES (Public Entities BES Social Insurance Act) and FinBES (Public Entities BES Finance Act), noting that significant time and energy are being invested in these reforms despite their limited contribution to solving the daily problems faced by island residents.

Zagers’ independent initiative stands out in contrast to the approach taken by island councils, which he suggests have remained “stuck in self-pity” in their opposition to the WolBES. The deputy commissioner, who has served in his role since 2007, provides concrete examples demonstrating how ministries are burdening the islands with cost-increasing bureaucracy and overregulation.

“As a member of the Executive Council of Saba, I have seen up close both the progress we have made, as well as the persistent obstacles that remain due to outdated or misaligned legislation,” Zagers stated. “My intention with this letter is not to criticize, but to provide context and clarity — to illustrate how the lack of timely attention to certain laws directly impacts the livability, growth, and success of our island communities.”

The letter represents a rare direct appeal to the Dutch parliament from a Caribbean Netherlands official, highlighting ongoing tensions over governance priorities between The Hague and the island territories.



