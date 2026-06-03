CariFoodFund is established

An initiative aimed at boosting food security across the Caribbean parts of the Kingdom of the Netherlands has officially been launched with a working visit to Curacao by the future chair of the newly established CariFoodFund.
Jamy Goewie, intended chair of the foundation’s supervisory board, met with farmers, financial institutions and representatives of the Central Bank of Curacao and St. Maarten as preparations move forward for the operational start.
The proposed fund will serve Curacao, Aruba, St. Maarten, Bonaire, St. Eustatius and Saba, providing financial support for agricultural and food-production projects designed to reduce the islands’ heavy dependence on imported food.
Financing Local Food
According to the initiative’s founders, the Caribbean islands remain highly vulnerable to disruptions in global supply chains and international price fluctuations because much of their food supply is imported. CariFoodFund aims to address that vulnerability by providing loans to entrepreneurs and organisations involved in agriculture, fisheries, food processing, and related sectors. The fund should have contingency plans in place to secure operations, protect employees, and minimise potential damage to property and surrounding communities.”
ODM is reminding business owners that loose materials commonly found around warehouses and storage facilities can become dangerous projectiles during high winds. Items such as plywood sheets, shipping pallets, food pallets, metal strapping, and other unsecured materials can easily become airborne and cause significant damage to buildings, vehicles, and neighbouring properties.
Business operators are therefore encouraged to inspect their facilities and surrounding areas and develop plans for the rapid removal or securing of materials whenever a tropical storm or hurricane threat is forecast for St. Maarten.
Every effort should be made to keep storage yards and warehouse surroundings free of loose debris and unsecured materials that could pose a threat during severe weather conditions. Property owners should ensure that all hurricane preparedness measures can be implemented within a short period when necessary.
ODM also encouraged households and businesses alike to review their hurricane preparedness plans and identify any weaknesses that need to be addressed while there is still sufficient time to prepare. The peak of the Atlantic Hurricane Season typically begins in mid-August and continues through October. “The primary objective is the protection of lives first and foremost, followed by the protection of property and surrounding residential communities,” Richardson emphasised.
ODM reminded all businesses that when a Tropical Storm Watch or Hurricane Watch is issued — typically 48 hours before the expected impact of a weather system — business continuity and hurricane preparedness plans should be activated immediately. Timely action during this period can significantly reduce risks and improve resilience.
ODM will continue to provide preparedness information throughout the hurricane season and encourages all sectors of the community to remain vigilant, informed, and prepared.
The community is urged to learn more about hurricane hazards and preparedness resources for families, homes, and businesses by visiting the Government website at sintmaartengov. org/hurricane, where the “Hurricane Season Readiness Guide” and “Hurricane Tracking Chart” can be downloaded. The information is also valuable for new residents.
Residents are encouraged to listen to Government radio station SXMGOV 107.9 FM for official information and news before, during, and after a hurricane. Weather-related updates and national addresses by the Prime Minister, who chairs the Emergency Operations Center (EOC), can also be followed via the SXMGOV Facebook page.
For official weather-related information, residents can visit the website of the Meteorological Department of St. Maarten at meteosxm.com or follow the department’s Facebook page sxmweather.
The Daily Herald.