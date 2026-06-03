CariFoodFund is established

An initiative aimed at boosting food security across the Caribbean parts of the Kingdom of the Netherlands has officially been launched with a working visit to Curacao by the future chair of the newly estab­lished CariFoodFund.

Jamy Goewie, intended chair of the foundation’s supervisory board, met with farmers, financial institutions and representatives of the Central Bank of Curacao and St. Maarten as preparations move forward for the operational start.

The proposed fund will serve Curacao, Aruba, St. Maarten, Bonaire, St. Eustatius and Saba, providing financial support for agricultural and food-production projects designed to reduce the islands’ heavy dependence on im­ported food.

Financing Local Food

According to the initiative’s founders, the Caribbean islands remain highly vulnerable to dis­ruptions in global supply chains and international price fluctua­tions because much of their food supply is imported. CariFoodFund aims to address that vulnerability by providing loans to entrepreneurs and or­ganisations involved in agricul­ture, fisheries, food processing, and related sectors. The fund should have contingency plans in place to secure op­erations, protect employ­ees, and minimise potential damage to property and surrounding communities.”

ODM is reminding busi­ness owners that loose materials commonly found around warehouses and storage facilities can be­come dangerous projectiles during high winds. Items such as plywood sheets, shipping pallets, food pal­lets, metal strapping, and other unsecured materials can easily become airborne and cause significant dam­age to buildings, vehicles, and neighbouring proper­ties.

Business operators are therefore encouraged to inspect their facilities and surrounding areas and de­velop plans for the rapid removal or securing of ma­terials whenever a tropical storm or hurricane threat is forecast for St. Maarten.

Every effort should be made to keep storage yards and warehouse surround­ings free of loose debris and unsecured materials that could pose a threat during severe weather conditions. Property owners should en­sure that all hurricane pre­paredness measures can be implemented within a short period when necessary.

ODM also encouraged households and businesses alike to review their hur­ricane preparedness plans and identify any weak­nesses that need to be ad­dressed while there is still sufficient time to prepare. The peak of the Atlantic Hurricane Season typically begins in mid-August and continues through October. “The primary objective is the protection of lives first and foremost, followed by the protection of property and surrounding residential communities,” Richardson emphasised.

ODM reminded all busi­nesses that when a Tropi­cal Storm Watch or Hur­ricane Watch is issued — typically 48 hours before the expected impact of a weather system — business continuity and hurricane preparedness plans should be activated immediately. Timely action during this period can significantly re­duce risks and improve re­silience.

ODM will continue to pro­vide preparedness informa­tion throughout the hur­ricane season and encour­ages all sectors of the com­munity to remain vigilant, informed, and prepared.

The community is urged to learn more about hurri­cane hazards and prepared­ness resources for families, homes, and businesses by visiting the Government website at sintmaartengov. org/hurricane, where the “Hurricane Season Readi­ness Guide” and “Hurri­cane Tracking Chart” can be downloaded. The infor­mation is also valuable for new residents.

Residents are encouraged to listen to Government radio station SXMGOV 107.9 FM for official infor­mation and news before, during, and after a hurri­cane. Weather-related up­dates and national address­es by the Prime Minister, who chairs the Emergency Operations Center (EOC), can also be followed via the SXMGOV Facebook page.

For official weather-relat­ed information, residents can visit the website of the Meteorological Department of St. Maarten at meteosxm.com or follow the department’s Facebook page sxmweather.

The Daily Herald.