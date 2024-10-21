Bill on Citizen Service Number (BSN) sent to the Second Chamber

By 2025, residents of Bonaire, St. Eustatius, and Saba will receive a Citizen Service Number (BSN), making it easier and more reliable to interact with the government, both at service counters and online. This initiative is part of a bill submitted to the Second Chamber, at the request of State Secretary Szabó (Digitalisation and Kingdom Relations BZK), marking a significant step towards the introduction of the BSN.

Better Access to Government Services

The introduction of the BSN is a crucial move towards improved government services. It will allow residents to handle government-related matters more efficiently, whether in-person or online. Ensuring safe and reliable service is essential, and having a single, reliable personal number and login tool across the entire government infrastructure is a key part of this effort. The BSN will provide the government with secure verification of a person’s identity, enabling its use at official authorities across both the Caribbean and European Netherlands. Although many residents currently use an ID number, this will remain in use temporarily during the transition to the BSN.

Progress Towards Digital Services

The bill also establishes standards for online login methods, including DigiD for residents and eHerkenning (eRecognition) for entrepreneurs. With a BSN, residents will be able to apply for a DigiD, allowing them to log in to the websites of official authorities and organizations connected to DigiD. Initially, this will be available for authorities in the European Netherlands, with plans to extend it gradually to those in Bonaire, St. Eustatius, and Saba. Local governments on these islands are actively working to connect their services to DigiD, a process that involves updating systems step by step. Eventually, this will enable more government services on the islands to be accessed online.

Positive Feedback and Adjustments

The Council of State has given a positive opinion on the bill. Following their recommendations, certain adjustments were made, and the proposal was further coordinated with the governments of Bonaire, St. Eustatius, and Saba. One significant change is the removal of the BSN from new ID cards (sédula), a measure designed to better protect the BSN and minimize the risk of it being used by commercial organizations. Responsibility for issuing the BSN to residents will lie with the local Public Entity, similar to how municipalities handle it in the European Netherlands.

RCN