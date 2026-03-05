Ribbon-cutting marks official opening of Saba’s Scenery Hotel

Saba’s newest boutique accommodation, the Scenery Hotel, officially opened its doors on Tuesday, March 3, marked by a ribbon-cutting ceremony attended by local officials and project partners.

The ceremony featured Island Governor Jonathan Johnson and PCN board chair Harald Linkels, who jointly cut the ribbon to inaugurate the hotel formally. The project was developed by Participatiemaatschappij Caribisch Nederland (PMCN), the investment arm of Pensioenfonds Caribisch Nederland (PCN).

Located in the heart of Windwardside and within walking distance of restaurants, shops, and access points to several hiking trails, the hotel is expected to enhance Saba’s appeal as a destination for diving, hiking, and nature tourism.

Years in the making

The development of the Scenery Hotel has been several years in the making. The project began with the acquisition of the site in late 2020. Planning and preparations continued throughout the COVID-19 period before construction officially started in February 2023.

The building reached its highest point in June 2024, and after months of finishing work, the hotel is now ready to welcome guests.

Economic impact

Once fully operational, the hotel is expected to create approximately 25 jobs, including positions in hospitality and at the on-site restaurant. The development is also anticipated to stimulate additional business for local operators such as dive shops, tour guides, taxi services, and restaurants.

Speaking during the opening ceremony, Governor Jonathan Johnson expressed appreciation to PCN for investing in the island.

He noted that the new hotel represents an important contribution to Saba’s economy and tourism sector, strengthening the island’s capacity to accommodate visitors while supporting local employment.

Investment in the BES islands

Walter Blijleven, project lead and managing director of PMCN, gave an overview of the project’s development and the challenges encountered during construction. He highlighted the support received from contractors, local partners, and the broader community throughout the process.

PCN board chair Harald Linkels emphasized that the Scenery Hotel aligns with the fund’s broader strategy of combining long-term investment returns with economic development across the Caribbean Netherlands.

According to Linkels, the hotel represents PCN’s largest single investment on the BES islands — Bonaire, St. Eustatius, and Saba.

With its opening, the Scenery Hotel adds a new lodging option to Windwardside and is expected to further strengthen Saba’s position as a boutique destination for travelers seeking nature, adventure, and tranquility.

