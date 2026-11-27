The appointment of former Saba Island Governor Jonathan Johnson as acting Kingdom Representative for Bonaire, St. Eustatius and Saba has been postponed pending the outcome of investigations into the discovery of three firearms in his wife’s luggage at Princess Juliana International Airport in St. Maarten.

State Secretary for Kingdom Relations Eric van der Burg announced the decision on Friday, November 27, following the Dutch Council of Ministers meeting.

Johnson was scheduled to assume the position on January 1, 2027. The Ministry of the Interior and Kingdom Relations has decided to postpone the appointment until the investigations have been completed. Current acting Kingdom Representative Jan Helmond has been asked to remain in office for the time being.

The incident occurred on October 28, when Customs officers discovered three firearms in the luggage of Johnson’s wife upon her arrival in St. Maarten on a flight from Saba.

Following her arrest, she told investigators that she was unaware that the firearms were in her luggage. In a statement issued on November 10, the Public Prosecutor’s Office of St. Maarten confirmed that further investigation corroborated her account and that her continued detention was no longer considered necessary. She was subsequently released on the instructions of the prosecutor.

The firearms were confiscated. The Prosecutor’s Office indicated that the Forensic Investigation Unit still had to examine the weapons and report on their condition and functionality. A final decision regarding the prosecution of the case would be made upon completion of the relevant investigations.

Meanwhile, the National Criminal Investigation Department for the Caribbean Netherlands (Rijksrecherche), under the direction of the BES Public Prosecutor’s Office, launched a separate criminal investigation into possible violations of the BES Firearms Act on Saba.

Neither of the official statements issued by the prosecuting authorities on November 10 identified Johnson as a suspect.

Previous appointment announcement

On September 25, 2026, the Dutch Council of Ministers approved Johnson’s nomination as acting Kingdom Representative for the Caribbean Netherlands. His appointment was scheduled to take effect on January 1, 2027, and was to be formalized by Royal Decree.

Johnson, 50, was born on Saba and served as the island’s governor from 2008 to 2026. During his 18 years in office, his responsibilities included public order and safety, crisis management, the quality of public administration and the representation of Saba.

Before becoming Island Governor, Johnson served as principal of Saba’s secondary school and held various community-related positions.

His appointment followed Helmond’s announcement on August 24 that he had requested King Willem-Alexander to grant him resignation effective January 1, 2027. Helmond, who has held the position since 2017, had opted for early retirement.

The Dutch government explained in September that Johnson was being appointed in an acting capacity because the legislation governing the public entities of Bonaire, St. Eustatius and Saba, known as the WolBES, is currently undergoing revision.

Under the proposed legislative changes, the office of Kingdom Representative would be retained, but its structure would be revised. Johnson’s appointment was intended to ensure continuity during that transition.

Responsibilities of the Kingdom Representative

The Kingdom Representative, known in Dutch as the Rijksvertegenwoordiger, serves as the link between the Dutch government in The Hague and the island governments of Bonaire, St. Eustatius and Saba.

The position carries considerable administrative and supervisory responsibilities, particularly in the areas of good governance, public administration, safety and crisis management.

The representative keeps Dutch ministers informed about developments on the islands, promotes cooperation between government departments and local administrations, and monitors certain decisions taken by island authorities.

These responsibilities include oversight of personnel appointments, compliance with legislation and matters concerning the functioning of island governments. The representative also examines whether decisions taken by island authorities conflict with the law or public interest and has responsibilities when local administrations fail to adequately perform their duties.

In matters of public safety, the Kingdom Representative can act as an intermediary when island governors require military assistance during disasters or emergencies. The office also has statutory responsibilities for coordinating disaster response and crisis management when emergencies affect multiple islands.

The Kingdom Representative operates from offices on Bonaire, St. Eustatius and Saba and maintains contact with government officials, elected representatives, businesses and community organizations.

Unlike St. Maarten, Curaçao and Aruba, which are autonomous countries within the Kingdom of the Netherlands, Bonaire, St. Eustatius and Saba are public entities of the Netherlands. The Kingdom Representative therefore occupies a position within the administrative relationship between the three islands and the Dutch government.

No revised date for Johnson’s appointment was reported on Friday. The appointment has been postponed, not withdrawn.

Dossier Koninkrijksrelaties.

The Peoples Tribune.