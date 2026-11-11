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State Secretary for Kingdom Relations and Digitalization Eric van der Burg visiting Saba

November 11, 2026 Leave a comment

State Secretary for Kingdom Relations and Digitalization Eric van der Burg arrived on Saba on Wednesday, November 11, for a two-day official working visit. Upon arrival at Juancho E. Yrausquin Airport, he and his delegation were welcomed by Island Governor Jocelyn Levenstone and Island Secretary Bram Streppel.

Accompanying the State Secretary as part of his official delegation are Ms. Barbera Wolfensberger, Director-General for Kingdom Relations, and Mr. René Bagchus, Director for Kingdom Relations.
During his visit, the State Secretary is scheduled to meet with the Executive Council, government department managers, and members of the Youth Council. The program also includes visits to the Black Rocks Harbor Project, Saba Electric Company, and Hell’s Gate Farm.

The State Secretary is scheduled to depart Saba on Thursday, November 12, 2026.

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