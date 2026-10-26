Alto de Pacho is back on Saturday, 21 November. Three kilometers, 344 meters of climbing, and 12.5 percent on average. Short, steep, and spicy, and the clock does not care how you get up there.

What: solo bike time trial, riders start one at a time, all bikes welcome

When: Saturday, 21 November, briefing 15:45 at Cove Bay School, first rider at 16:00

Where: Cove Bay up to Zion’s Hill, finish near Pacho’s

Entry: $20, including a drink and a snack at Pacho’s afterwards. Pay online by 31 October.

Sign up here: https://www.event66.nl/alto-de-pacho/

Together with Saba Triathlon Foundation. Most people stay for drinks and some music at Pacho’s after, which is the real finish line.

Also coming up: Sea to Scenery on 5 December, run or walk from the sea at Cove Bay to the top of Mount Scenery: https://www.event66.nl/sea-to-scenery/

Hope to see you at the start!

Sporty greetings/Sportieve groet,

Jochem

www.event66.nl