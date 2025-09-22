Major Search Operation Conducted on Saba in Murder Investigation

The BES Public Prosecutor’s Office announced the completion of a large-scale search operation on Saba conducted in connection with an active murder investigation. The comprehensive search took place on Sunday, September 21, 2025, following authorization from the BES Public Prosecutor’s Office. The operation represented a coordinated effort between multiple agencies:

Dutch Caribbean Police Force (KPCN) – Lead investigative authority

– Lead investigative authority Caribbean Defense Corps – 28 military personnel providing operational support

The military personnel were already stationed on Saba, conducting the Ministry of Defense’s annual hurricane emergency response exercise, which facilitated their rapid deployment through coordination with the Island Governor.

“The deployment of these soldiers, made possible by the intervention of the Island Governor, has made an important contribution to the course and efficiency of the search,” stated the BES Public Prosecutor’s Office.

The Prosecutor’s Office extended formal recognition to all participating agencies, with particular acknowledgment of the Caribbean Defense Corps and Caribbean military personnel for their “prompt and professional support” during the operation.

Ongoing Investigation

The murder investigation remains active, with authorities indicating that additional information may be released as the case develops. No further details regarding the specific case or search results have been disclosed at this time.

BES Public Prosecutor’s Office